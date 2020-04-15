Vicky Kaushal Gets a 'Quarantine Cut' and We Think It's Giving Us Enough 'Josh' To Get One Too! (View Pic)

Vicky Kaushal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus lockdown has forced everyone to explore new things and Bollywood celebs sure seem to be making the most of this time to learn something new. From culinary skills to art, we have seen B-town celebs do everything. Not long ago, we saw actor Vicky Kaushal cleaning fans at his Mumbai residence and later also acing the much-dreaded 'Omelette flip' in one of this social media posts. Although with his new Instagram picture, the actor surprised his fans as he shared his new look featuring his 'quarantine cut'. COVID-19 Lockdown: Vicky Kaushal Cleaning His Ceiling Fan Without a Stool Leaves Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez Impressed.

The Takht actor chopped off his hair amid the coronavirus quarantine and we have to say is looking even hotter than usual. Vicky credited his brother Sunny Kaushal for helping him get the new look. Sharing his new picture, the actor wrote, "#QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez." Vicky is seen giving an intense stare in this picture and we have to say it is one of the coolest quarantine looks we have seen so far.

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram #QuarantineCut by @sunsunnykhez 💥💇🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:43am PDT

Vicky has been having a fun time with his quarantine partner, his brother Sunny Kaushal. The brothers keep us posted with their lockdown activities and it has been amazing seeing what all they are up to. A few days ago, Vicky had posted a fun video from his kitchen on Instagram and had also tweaked it with the "Thug Life" overtone. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmletteFlippers #chotikhushiyaan."Vicky Kaushal Reveals His First Crush; Guess This Famous Bollywood Actress!

Coming to quarantine new looks, recently another actor who chopped off his hair was Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor shaved his head off and is now sporting a bald look.