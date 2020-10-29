Saree ambassador of B-town, Vidya Balan is at it again! Doing what she does, oh-so-elegantly the best, Vidya gave the saree a sassy spin. This time around, it was a chevron printed saree by JJ Vallaya. Slick and sleek, Vidya's rendition of the belted saree had us hooked, not just for its styling but also for the fact that the saree costs a whopping Rs.99,000. Vidya's stance on contemporary and traditional Indian wear has soared up in recent tidings with the promotions of Shakuntala Devi, pushing the #LocalForVocal idea. We love how Vidya, through her ethnic styles has always celebrated the traditional Indian wear, be it in her films or real life and she firmly believes that Indian ensembles celebrate femininity and bring out the beauty in women.

Showing us how the humble saree can be notched up with just a belt and some chunky accessories, Vidya dazzled. We believe that lesser mortals may wear ethnic when in doubt but for Vidya, it's always a signature and powerful style play. Picking up a mood dabbling into the newest mantra of minimalism with maximal glamour, Vidya allowed the look to take centre stage. Here's how Vidya channelled this vibe. Vidya Balan Continues her Support for #VocalforLocal, Flaunts a Colourful and Pretty Striped Dress by Label Anushree.

Vidya Balan - Ethnic Chic

It was a black and ivory chevron printed saree worth Rs.99,000 by designer JJ Valaya. A black sleeveless blouse, handcuff, belt and earrings coupled with subtle glam and a slick hairdo completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Vidya Balan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" Vidya shared screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

