Weekend Wows and Woes: Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor Stun, Yami Gautam and Sunny Leone Bore!

Weekend Wows and Woes (Photo Credits: Instagram and Yogen Shah)

As fashion addicts, we rarely miss any sightings, especially the oh-so-fabulous one and the not-so-fabulous ones. The working weekend of the B-townies saw them pull off some stunning style vibes, courtesy their go-to fashion stylists. The weekend shenanigans of the stunners, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh had us hooked but Yami Gautam's usually on-point style game took a hit, landing her in the woes category joining Sunny Leone.

Tour through this weekend's style vibes.

Deepika Padukone

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika channelled that lithe frame in a monochrome Rajesh Pratap Singh high neck Anarkali with chudidaar, studs, black pumps, a chic updo and subtle glam. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture? Whose Bewitching Black Gown Was a Hoot?

Weekend Wow - Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika Arora

Styled by Tanya Ghavri for Miss Diva 2020 pageant, Malaika took to a Georges Chakra tie-dye tangerine couture gown from their Spring Summer 2019 collection. The sun yellow ombre gown was complemented with wavy hair, subtle nude makeup and metallic strappy sandals. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Leal Daccarett for her Appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Weekend Wow - Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri for Baaghi 3 promotions, Shraddha wore a Pankaj and Nidhi sequined mini dress with statement sleeves. Strappy sandals, centre-parted sleek hair, subtle makeup completed her look. Yo or Hell No? Shraddha Kapoor's Checkered Dress for Street Dancer 3D Trailer Launch.

Weekend Wow- Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rakul Preet Singh

For the Brand Vision Awards, Rakul flaunted her svelte frame in a Gaby Charbachy gown with textured wavy hair, pink lips, Steve Madden shoes and delicate baubles. Rakul Preet Singh Birthday Special: The Marjaavaan actress Likes to Drop Style Bombs that are Simply Stunning and Oh-so-Gorgeous.

Weekend Wow - Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yami Gautam

Styled by Allia Al Rufai, Yami teamed a Michael Kors snakeskin metallic sheen dress with textured bangs and glossy makeup. What failed to work for Yami were the bangs that interfered with the whole vibe of the look.

Weekend Woes - Yami Gautam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone

Styled by Hitendra Kapopara, Sunny slipped into a Kresha Bajaj silver metallic gown with nude side detailing. Sleek hair and subtle glam were in place but the nude inner lining detailing of the dress on the shoulders were tacky and ruined the look. Sunny Leone's Sexy Turn in This Blue Dress Will Drive Your Blues Away.

Weekend Woes - Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which of these styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy wardrobe inspirations from the celebrity closets.