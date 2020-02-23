Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Leal Daccarett for her Appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you a fan of leather pants? Well, then there's no reason why you should hesitate in proclaiming your love for Mala's new #ootd. The yummy mummy of B-town who's busy making several appearances these days and it includes being on the judging panel of Miss Diva 2000 contest and later her promotional outing on The Kapil Sharma Show is giving some a good number of reasons to ogle at her marvellous outings. The recent being a simple turquoise top paired with black leather pants. Malaika Arora Is Alluring AF in a Snake Inspired Occurring Gown!

Mala stepped out wearing this chic outfit for her appearance on the comedy show and we must say, it was a pretty simple but charming appearance. We loved the way she styled her otherwise plain top with a Gucci waist belt that further added a touch of glamour to her overall look. The diva further styled it with beach waves and blue eyelids that complimented her outfit really well. They say 'once a diva, always a diva' and the saying holds true in Malaika's case. There's rarely a time when she disappoints with her sartorial offerings. Yo or Hell No? Kiara Advani in Faraz Manan for her Friend's Wedding in Jaipur.

While we certainly don't see any flaw in her recent outing and think it looked hot and happening, what are your thoughts about it? Are you in love with her outfit or think it's too dull and she could have done something better? Let us know your answer by voting for the desired option below.