Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture? Whose Bewitching Black Gown Was a Hoot?

Fashion Face-Off - Sonam Kapoor or Deepika Padukone in Yanina Couture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The fashion riddled B-town, synonymous with dynamic trends and sartorial style statements have us hooked at all times. The reckoning force of these carefully curated styles is the fashion stylists. As much as the ardent efforts of the celebrity glam squad is appreciated, certain fashion faux pas is inadvertent that fuels a fashion face-off. We came across an intriguing and inevitable fashion face-off between two sartorial stunners, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Deepika Padukone. The Russian label, Yanina Couture found its muse in Sonam Kapoor Ahuja back in 2016. Cut to 2020, Deepika Padukone stunned in a creation from the label.

While looking glamorous is pretty much a permanent fixture of their glorious profession and celebrity stylists have to up the celeb glam game with each appearance. A strikingly similar vibe, we wonder who aced the couture game? Delve in closer to find out!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam's gown bore enamoring elements of frilly sleeves that rendered an illusion of the skirt for the delicate ballerina cutout on the sleeve. A neat updo and bright red lips perfected the elegant look! Year Ender 2019 With Fashion: When Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Was Unflinching Doing What She Does the Best – Slay, Inspire, Repeat!

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Yanina Couture for Manish Malhotra's 5oth Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika stunned in the gown featuring statement cold shoulders and a plunging neckline. Sparkly earrings, necklace, nude makeup, and textured hair completed her look.

Deepika Padukone in Yanina Couture for Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fashion Face-Off - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Vs Deepika Padukone

The dazzling fashionista, Sonam donned the velvet black creation back in 2016 for Manish Malhotra's 50th birthday bash. It would be safe to say that the High-Priestess of Couture that Sonam is, she ticked off the said ensemble off her list quite some time ago! Deepika's tidings are tad late but nonetheless alluring. Deepika Padukone Is a Femme Fatale With Oodles of Mystiqueness in Balmain for Mirchi Music Awards 2020 But That Jewellery Is Meh!

Fashion Face-Off - Sonam Kapoor Ahuja versus Deepika Padukone in Yanina Couture (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor. Deepika was last seen in Chhapaak and will be seen as Romi Dev to Ranveer Singh's Kapil Dev in the sports drama, 83.