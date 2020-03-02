Weekend Wows and Woes: Diana Penty, Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Regale Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol Devgan, Shruti Haasan Disappoint!

Weekend Wows and Woes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Our roving eye for all things fashionable of the tinsel townies has us documenting the yay and especially the nays. The weekend style shenanigans of Diana Penty, Shraddha Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor found a place in the wow category. But meandering towards the tacky lane and disappointing as such were the usually impeccable Janhvi Kapoor, Kajol Devgan and Shruti Haasan.

Here is a closer look at what worked and what didn't for the ladies.

Diana Penty

Styled by Namita Alexander, Diana took to a colour blocked Sameer Madan dress with a pair of metallic sliders, sleek hair and minimal makeup.

Weekend Wow - Diana Penty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shraddha Kapoor

Styled by Tanya Ghavri for Baaghi 3 promotions, Shraddha took to a green pantsuit by Nisse. Strappy stilettos by Steve Madden, baubles by Viange Vintage, sleek hair and subtle glam completed her vibe. Shraddha Kapoor Shines Like a Supernova Starshine and We Are Hooked!

Weekend Wow - Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karisma Kapoor

Styled by Ami Patel, Karisma took to an Edeline Lee powder blue pantsuit with vinyl strappy sandals, textured wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Weekend Wow - Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi pulled a straight off the runway look by Shivan and Narresh's Hututi Summer collection featuring a peplum top and ruffle detailed pants. A choker necklace, strappy stilettos, sleek hair, winged eyes and nude pink lips completed her vibe. What failed to work for Janhvi was overtly tight for comfort top.

Weekend Woes - Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajol Devgan

Styled by Aastha Sharma, Kajol took to a Saiid Kobeisy deep blue pantsuit with sleek hair and dewy glam. What failed to work for Kajol were the open-toed sandals, the ill-fitting pants and the blue tone of the ensemble. Sleek pumps, fitted pants could have saved the look immensely. Fashion Face-Off: Deepika Padukone for Chhapaak or Kajol Devgan for Tanhaji Promotions? Who Pulled the Sequined Saree Better?

Weekend Woes - Kajol Devgan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Shruti Haasan

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Shruti teamed a hand-embroidered crop top and skirt by Sunaina Khera with open-toed sandals, wavy hair and nude makeup. While the bronze tone was heady, the ensemble with its tacky tulle skirt failed to flatter Shruti's svelte frame.

Weekend Woes - Shruti Haasan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So which of these celebrities did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such snazzy updates