The Sanon sisters are a fashionable duo! They have aptly tapped on the minimalist, effortlessly chic millennial approved cool-girl style vibe. A largely versatile arsenal sees them dabbling chapters of ethnic, neo-ethnic, classics, contemporary and glamorous with equal fervour. Getting into the festive mood of Rakshabandhan, the Sanon sisters took to flaunting ethnic creations from the designer sister duo of Sukriti and Aakriti Grover from their eponymous label, Sukriti and Aakriti. Channelling a simple, subtle vibe that drove home the point of stay-at-home, stay safe festivities this year. An industry outsider who proved her mettle as an actor and is a certified fashion icon. Her unassuming demeanour strikes an instant chord and a whopping following of 35.9 million on Instagram is a worthy testimony to her fame. Her go-to fashion stylist Sukriti Grover has tapped Kriti's vibe well as they rake up one stunning style after another.

Kriti has developed a cool knack of blending comfort with the seasonal trends and classics choosing styles that flatter her lithe frame and further raise the stakes with an equally alluring beauty game. Here's a closer look at the Sanon sisters' style. Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her New Look on Instagram After Sister Nupur Sanon Gives Her a Haircut in a Goofy Video!

Kriti and Nupur Sanon - Subtle Elegance

While Kriti chose a pale pink and white kurta-pant-dupatta set, Nupur opted for a green and white kurta-dupatta-pant set, from Sukriti and Aakriti. Statement earrings, subtle makeup and sleek open hair rounded out their look. COVID-19 Lockdown: Kriti Sanon Gives Head Massage to Sister Nupur During the Janata Curfew.

Kirti and Nupur Sanon in Sukriti and Aakriti (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Kriti was seen as Parvati Bai in Panipat. She will be seen in the comedy-drama, Mimi alongside Pankaj Tripathi which is an adaptation of Samruoddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! and narrates the life of a surrogate mother, scheduled for a release in 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).