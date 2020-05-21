Kriti Sanon Flaunts Her New Look on Instagram After Sister Nupur Sanon Gives Her a Haircut in a Goofy Video!

Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus lockdown in India going beyond two months now, not just netizens but celebrities too are now going for 'at home salon' option and asking their siblings and partners to turn hairstylists for them. It all started after Anushka Sharma posted a video where she was seen chopping husband Virat's hair. We also saw Vicky Kaushal getting a 'quarantine cut' from his brother Sunny Kaushal and now the latest to join these celebs is actress Kriti Sanon. The Panipat star took to Instagram to share a video of her sister Nupur Sanon turning into a hairstylist for her. Kriti Sanon on Essaying a Surrogate Mother in Mimi: ‘It Was Process of Self-Discovery’.

In the video, we see Kriti letting go of her gorgeous long tresses and sporting a new look with a summery short crop. We have to say, we are totally in love with Kriti's short-hair look. In the video posted by her, we see Nupur having a fun time whilst also pranking Kriti over chopping her hair a little too much. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the Punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!"Alia Bhatt Flaunts Her Pretty New Hair Cut, Thanks Her 'Multi-Talented Loved One!' (View Pic).

Check Out the Video Here:

We have also seen actresses such as Taapsee Pannu and Alia Bhatt going for a short-hair look amid the quarantine. On the work front, after the lockdown is lifted, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Mimi which also stars Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and Sai Tamhankar in key roles.