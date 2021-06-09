Sonam Kapoor probably eats and breathes fashion! The haute couture lover who definitely has the best wardrobe in Bollywood recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her newest fashion outing that screamed 'elegance'. Sonam is a fashionista and there are no two ways about it. The term was probably coined for her. Currently, in London, she's making the most of her time, slaying in multiple outfits, one day at a time. While you may say 'she does fashion', we'd say 'she is fashion'. After having her sister, Rhea Kapoor as her stylist, Sonam is now collaborating with Nikhil Mansata and their collaboration is yielding equally brilliant results. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Sonam recently shared pics on her Instagram and gave us all the classy vibes. She paired her white flared skirt with a matching top and a contrasting black waist belt by Alexander McQueen. We also loved her gold hoop earrings that are in sync with her stylish outfit. Sonam rounded off her look by opting for sunglasses, black flats and hair tied in a chic bun. Overall, it was a brilliant styling attempt and Sonam definitely added oodles of extra charm to it. We must say, the girl never disappoints! Sonam Kapoor Decks Up in Anamika Khanna Couture and It's a Union You Should Celebrate (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sonam is all set to ring in her birthday tomorrow. The actress will have a quiet celebration with her hubby by her side. Coming to her professional life, she'll be next seen in a crime thriller, Blind and she recently wrapped its shooting in Scotland. The movie is backed by Sujoy Ghosh. Post Blind, she's yet to announce her next project and we are looking forward to that announcement.

