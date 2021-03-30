Sonam Kapoor is a fan of Anamika Khanna designs and that's evident from the way she decides to deck up in style in her creations. A perfect muse for Khanna, she's an ardent fan of her boho-inspired designs and leaves no opportunity to strut in style in them. For someone who wore her creation for her star-studded wedding reception, Sonam and Anamika are nothing less than a powerful duo whom we adore to the moon and back. Fashion Faceoff: Katrina Kaif or Sonam Kapoor - Who Looked More Stunning in her Black Corset Dress?

Sonam Kapoor's recent collaboration with Anamika Khanna has inspired a new wave of designs in her designer wardrobe. Filled with unusual designs and embroidered fabrics, the new line is all about being comfortable while slaying at the same time. The pieces look rich and they have signature Anamika Khanna vibes imprinted all over them. From maxi dresses to designer capes, the collection is bound to make you root harder for this duo. Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor's Obsession for Candy-Cane Fashion is Like a Merry Little Christmas Treat for Us (View Pics).

Sonam Kapoor X Anamika Khanna

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

A Union Worthy of Your Attention

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

The Collection is Jaw-Dropping

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

According to Sonam, "Anamika’s collection not just celebrates the coming together of fashion & functionality, but is a stunning culmination of the Indian aesthetic & fuss-free dressing."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her new range. While pictures looked stunning, Sonam certainly added dollops of sass by deciding to slay in them. The outfits are remarkable and she definitely infused glamour into them. While we are digging this new association on the block, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).