Ethnic styles are really her forte! The Hyderabad girl, Aditi Rao Hydari has cleverly crafted a way to keep us marveling at her sheer effortless penchant to pull off some brilliant and opulent designer ensembles. She goes on to couple this with a flawless beauty game in tandem with her go-to fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi of Style Cell. Needless to say, Aditi goes on to add one stunning style after another to her burgeoning repertoire of breezy looks. Aditi infuses life into ethnic ensembles like nobody else does and worthy testimonies of this fact are numerous! The diva has played muse to some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers. We love how Aditi’s penchant for pulling off royal and ethnic ensembles is always spectacular and opulent. Giving us a taste of chic florals, Aditi chose to give those dramatic silhouettes a miss and unwind with a simple ethnic style. A flawless beauty that she is, Aditi ringed in a distinct resplendent vibe in a floral set from Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri. A Prussian blue floral printed and embroidered Anarkali with chooridaar and organza dupatta worth Rs.11,400 was paired off with sleek hair, nude glam, a black bondi and Kolhapuri flats by Aprajita Toor. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen in The Girl On The Train as Mobi Mehta, a mystery thriller drama film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will be seen in Tamil films, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.

