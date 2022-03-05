Madhuri Dixit is busy receiving rave reviews for her digital debut, The Fame Game. The Netflix series revolves around the life of a successful actress whose sudden disappearance highlights the flaws in her seemingly perfect life. Madhuri was busy with her promotional work for its pre-release and is currently on a post-promotional spree. Post her return to Bollywood, Madhuri has continued to enjoy her loyal fan base and her elegance continues to remain unmatched. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora in Her All Gucci Co-ord Set.

The Aaja Nachle actress picked a stunning Rahul Mishra ensemble for her recent media interaction. It wasn't a lehenga choli - a design that Mishra's name is synonymous with. Instead, it was an elegant and heavily embellished gown in a royal blue colour. Madhuri's stylist, Ami Patel kept her styling extremely simple with no accessories but just a pair of dangler earrings. With pink lips, contoured cheeks, well-defined brows and curled eyelashes, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Anita Dongre for Atrangi Re Promotions.

Madhuri Dixit Nene for The Fame Game Promotions

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we would certainly rate this outing extremely high on our fashion meter, what's your take on it? Are you smitten with Madhuri's new choice or do you think she could have picked something more subtle? Drop in your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Madhuri Dixit Nene in Rahul Mishra - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is too loud

