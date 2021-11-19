Aditi Rao Hydari sure has a penchant for ethnic attires. She loves dressing up and posing in traditional dresses that often make us envy her. The Padmaavat actress who's an epitome of beauty and grace can certainly pose as a muse for any designer and end up looking like a princess herself. Of course, she belongs to a royal family and hence royalty runs in her blood. Which explains her grace and poise. There's something about Hydari that instantly strikes a chord with you and all of her fashion appearances can surely be called delightful. Yo or Hell No? Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta for Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions.

Aditi recently stepped out to attend a wedding in Chandigarh and she picked a stunning Tarun Tahiliani outfit for the same. It was a red brocade choli paired with an ivory coloured lehenga with gold detailing on it. She further styled her outfit by picking a choker set and hair tied in a sleek bun. Blushed cheeks, nude eye makeup, red lips and well-defined brows completed her look further. If you have an upcoming wedding in your family and are hunting for the right outfit, this one can be your inspiration. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's White Cape Dress By Gauri & Nainika.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Tarun Tahiliani

Aditi Rao Hydari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Of course, we are rooting for Aditi and her lovely outfit and think it gave us some wedding outfit goals. But while this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think it's too dull for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Aditi Rao Hydari in Tarun Tahiliani - Yo or Hell No?

