Hina Khan's busy wooing our hearts with her fashion offerings inside Bigg Boss house once again. The actress who entered the new season as senior with Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan is out there impressing us with her impeccable picks. From stunning six yards to monochrome separates, her BB wardrobe is loaded with all charming silhouettes and she's certainly doing an amazing job in nailing them, one at a time. After going from ultra-glam to ethnic wow, Hina's new outfit is an ode to the legacy of denim. Yo or Hell No? Vidya Balan's Six Yards of Pure Grace by Masaba Gupta.

Hina's denim separates from the house of MellowDrama come with a bodycon skirt paired with a matching top with balloon sleeves. Hina further accessorised her outfit with silver heels, blue eye makeup, mauve lips, highlighted cheeks and loose locks to go with. A stylish attempt that needs no more improvement. It was a well attempted and well-coordinated outfit and our only concern is with her choice of footwear. She could have ditched her silver heels and picked a pair of nude pumps or strappy heels instead. Yo or Hell No? Sonakshi Sinha's Polka Dot Dress by Gauri & Nainika.

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hina's outfit certainly scores high on our fashion-o-meter but what's your take on it? Do you approve her choice or think it's too loud for your taste? Do send us your replies by tweeting them @latestly or by simply voting for your desired option below.

