Bollywood beauties and their recent love affair with organza sarees is a tale to tell. Our stunners are obsessed with these organza, hand painted sarees and many known names in the past have strutted in them. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and Alia Bhatt, many popular names have picked these organza sarees for their outings and Mrunal Thakur is only the newest name to join the league. The actress recently stepped out wearing a beautiful drape and it instantly had all our attention. Yo or Hell No? Madhuri Dixit's Lavender Lehenga Choli by Sukriti & Aakriti.

Mrunal Thakur looked resplendent in her hand-painted charcoal black pure silk organza saree. The outfit was further enhanced with minute hand embroidery and looked flawless. She further styled her outfit with no jewellery but just a pair of statement earrings and a finger ring to go with. Her left was left open in waves and that charming smile of hers made it look more gorgeous. With pink lips, highlighted cheeks and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. A simple outing that looked marvellous nonetheless. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We personally adore these organza sarees and believe that they look extremely ravishing. But while that's our opinion, what's your thought on it? Are you equally a fan of these sarees or think it's too plain for your taste? Drop-in your comments on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

