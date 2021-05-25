While monsoon is about to begin, let those midi dresses stay in your wardrobe for you will need them in the next season as well. Summers are all about cute dresses and warm memories and Kajal Aggarwal is busy enjoying the same. The Singham actress recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest outing and they looked radiant as always. Her charming smile certainly elevated the look of her outfit and we couldn't stop gushing about it. Kajal Aggarwal's Little Black Dress is a Must-Have in Every Girl's Wardrobe (View Pics).

Kajal picked a simple blue floral print dress from the house of Verb and it looked elegant. The outfit had a slightly plunging neckline and a ruched effect at its waistline that made it look more stunning. The styling was kept very simple with extremely minimal makeup and loose, wavy hair. Kajal posed for a handful of pictures and we must say, she brightened up our day with her choice. Kajal Aggarwal Spins a Black and White Magic and We're All Hearts For It (View Pics).

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly in favour of her outfit and don't think there's anything to hate about it, what are your thoughts on the same? Are you as smitten as we are or do you think it's too plain for your taste? Let us know by tweeting your answers @latestly or by simply choosing the option from the box below.

Kajal Aggarwal in Verb - Yo or Hell No? Yes, it is stunning No, it is blah

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).