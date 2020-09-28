It's Monday and Kajal Aggarwal is already setting the mood right for the weekend. The Singham actress took to her Instagram account to share pictures in her little black dress and boy, did she nail her fashion outing! Kajal's been busy updating her social media profile, one picture at a time and her uploads have all been charming. From slaying in an ethnic Anita Dongre outfit to winning our hearts with her LBD, Kajal and her sartorial attempts have been a hot topic of discussion.

Kajal's little black dress comes from the house of Marciano. The actress further paired her look with a pair of nude heels, highlighted cheeks, well-defined brows, nude lips and ear studs. Her backless outfit makes it a perfect ensemble for all your Friday night gatherings, of course, we are talking about the pre and post-COVID era. Her fashion outings are nothing but ravishing and she's certainly a name we look up to. If black is your kinda colour and you love flaunting it, you know where to seek inspiration from. When Kajal Aggarwal Dazzled With Butterfly Inspired Ethnic Style!

Check Out Kajal Aggarwal's New Outfit

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal's stunning new clicks have helped make our gloomy Monday look happening suddenly. If there was ever a day where we allowed to raid a celebrity wardrobe, we'd pick Kajal over everyone else. She probably has the best outfits a girl can wear and all the amazing labels that you want to own.

