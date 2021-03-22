Kajal Aggarwal was among the lucky actors who had two major releases in one week. With Mumbai Saga and Mosagallu hitting the screens on the same day, Kajal's fans were in for a big treat. With a Bollywood and a regional release under her belt, she was able to woo critics with her strong acting skills and varied roles. And with two movie releases, she also had opportunities to step out in style in one too many appearances. Yo or Hell No? Kajal Aggarwal's Powder Green Pantsuit By Ekaya.

After wooing our hearts with her traditional drapes and also a three-piece co-ord set, Kajal was able to weave magic with her monochrome look of the day. She picked a black and white printed pantsuit from the house of Reik and looked stunning, to say the least. She further complimented her look with bronzed cheeks, smoky eyes, pink lips, well-defined brows and hair styled in beach waves. It was a classic attempt that had no scope to go wrong. Fashion Face-Off: Kajal Aggarwal or Bipasha Basu? Whose Raw Mango Striped Saree Chicness Was Better?

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kajal's #ootd did win our hearts and votes for being so charming and looking powerful at the same time. She paired her outfit with nude heels though we think, she could have picked something matching instead. But that's a minor flaw that we are willing to ignore for the rest of her outfit was so well put. Here's looking forward to her future fashion endeavours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 10:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).