Kiara Advani was busy being the perfect and the prettiest bridesmaid these days. The actress was attending her cousin sister's wedding ceremony and her pictures and videos from which were all over the internet. Kiara is back in the town already but we are still drooling over her festive wardrobe which was filled with couture pieces by ace designers. From a traditional orange lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock to a more sensuous design by Manish Malhotra, she had picked the best of all. Yo or Hell No? Sara Ali Khan in Anita Dongre for Atrangi Re Promotions.

Speaking about the Manish Malhotra design, the Shershaah actress picked a peach coloured lehenga choli. The lehenga was heavily embellished with feather detailing and was paired with a choli with a plunging neckline. Kiara kept the rest of her styling simple by opting for statement earrings and some bracelets to go with. With highlighted cheeks, pink lips, smoky eyes and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Nora Fatehi's Shimmery Blue Dress By Naeem Khan.

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was a classic Manish Malhotra design and one could never go wrong with it. Kiara's outfit certainly scores high on our fashion meter and we'd give it a 5/5. But while this is our take, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as smitten as we are or it is too dull for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kiara Advani in Manish Malhotra - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

