Sara Ali Khan is all over social media these days. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's darling daughter is busy promoting her next release, Atrangi Re and whilst doing the same, she's also turning heads with her style statements. Known for her obsession with Indian ethnic attires, Khan never loses an opportunity to stun in them. After we saw her pick some uber-cool traditional outfits for Simmba promotions, Sara reinstated her love for it during her recent promotional campaigns. Yo or Hell No? Rani Mukerji in Masaba Gupta for Bunty Aur Babli 2 Promotions.

Sara's stylist, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her newest round of promotions. Decked in a chic Anita Dongre design, Sara looked resplendent in her outfit of the day (#ootd). It was a beige coloured lehenga choli with intricate, colourful floral embroidery on it. The royal princess further paired her outfit with statement earrings and bangles in one hand. Nude lips, blushed cheeks, well-defined brows and straight hair left open completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Fatima Sana Shaikh's Organza Saree by Picchika.

Sara Ali Khan for Atrangi Re Promotions

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While there's nothing to really adore about this look, it isn't all that bad either. It's a typical Anita Dongre design with nothing extraordinary about it. And while we are having a tough time reaching a verdict, what's your take on it? Do you think it deserves a big 'yay' or is it boring instead? Drop your thoughts on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Sara Ali Khan in Anita Dongre - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2021 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).