Malaika Arora did soar the temperature in the city last night when she stepped out looking like the true bombshell that she is. The Munni of Bollywood who's known for her bold appearances and for drawing a fine line between elegant and vulgar, Arora never misses an opportunity to slay and is always a sight to behold. We have personally rooted for her since the day we saw her in Gur Naal Ishq Mitha music video with the then-popular model, Jas Arora and the admiration has only kept getting deeper all these years. Malaika Arora Looks Like a Glam Goddess in Her Nude Coloured Gown and We're Grasping for Breath (View Pics).

Coming to Arora's newest fashion outing, the lady stepped out looking like a million bucks in her all Gucci co-ord set. Mala paired her deep-cut bralette with a pair of matching boy shorts and a jacket to go with. She also picked high heels in a nude colour to go with her sultry outfit of the night. Lastly, she rounded off her look by opting for a green emerald necklace, contoured cheeks and light eye makeup. Malaika's smoking hot look certainly received a 10/10 from us and we can't help but keep ogling at her pictures. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

Malaika Arora in Gucci

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly digging her new hot look, what's your take on it? Are you as smitten as we are or do you think it's too bold for your taste? Drop-in your thoughts on Twitter or choose the desired option from the box below.

