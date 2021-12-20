Malaika Arora is currently busy judging India's Best Dancer 2 and that requires her to put her best fashion foot forward. Malaika is often seen judging various reality TV shows and her appearances for which are always drool-worthy. With the help of her ace stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, Arora often puts together different looks that are visually appealing and yet easy on your eyes. On days when she isn't going bold, she's playing it safe but again, with a twist. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

Malaika recently stepped out in a latex nude coloured gown from the house of MaisonMet. The outfit had a dangerously thigh-high slit and looked sultry on the Housefull actress. She paired her outfit with a pair of golden heels and dangler earrings to go with. Contoured cheeks, well-defined brows, slightly smoky eyes and brown coloured lips completed her look further. Coming to her hairdo, she kept it simple and styled in a chic ponytail. Yo or Hell No? Malaika Arora's Glittery Outfit by Tarun Tahiliani.

Malaika Arora for India's Best Dancer 2

Malaika Arora (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malaika's sister, Amrita Arora recently tested positive for coronavirus along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Khan. Malaika had earlier contracted the virus with beau Arjun Kapoor but was back to her shooting commitments within weeks. Here's hoping that Kareena & co. get their negative test results very soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).