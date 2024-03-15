Disha Patani has always been known for her effortless style and can make any outfit look glamorous. Recently, the actress has been seen sporting several stunning saree looks that have left her fans in awe. What sets Disha's saree looks apart is her ability to fuse traditional and modern fashion. She has been spotted in sarees with unique drapes, intricate embroidery, and unconventional blouse designs. Her sarees are usually paired with statement jewellery and minimal makeup, which adds a touch of elegance to her overall look. Kalki 2898 AD: Disha Patani Captures a Candid Moment of Prabhas During Their Italy Shoot (View Pic).

One of the things we love about Disha's saree looks is how versatile they are. Whether she's attending a wedding or a red-carpet event, she manages to pull off different styles of sarees with ease. Her saree looks are also perfect for those who want to experiment with different styles and drapes. Her saree styles are equal parts bold and charming. The Malang actress sure manages to turn heads with her stunning saree looks. Whether you're attending a wedding or a formal event, take inspiration from Disha and experiment with different saree styles to create a unique and elegant look. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few of her recent looks in sarees, shall we? Disha Patani Grooves to Deepika Padukone's 'Deewani Mastani' Song From Bajirao Mastani at Event in Delhi (Watch Video).

Red Hot

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Charming Seductress

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hotness Personified

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sensuous Always

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Go Green!

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Adding Some Oomph to Her Charming Attire

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Barbiecore

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Disha Patani will be next seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna!

