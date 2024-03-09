A video of Bollywood actress Disha Patani has gone viral, showcasing her captivating performance at a Delhi event. Dressed in stunning desi attire, Patani grooved to Deepika Padukone's iconic song "Deewani Mastani" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. The video captures her impressing the audience with her fabulous dance moves, twirls and perfect execution of the choreography. Check it out! Disha Patani Shares Photo Dump Featuring Her Priceless Memories As She Bids Adieu to 2023 With Gratitude (Watch Video).

Disha Patani Dances On Deepika Padukone's Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Times (@delhi.times)

