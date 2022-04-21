Zendaya recently attended the Euphoria FYC Emmy event in Los Angeles and her powerful look from the occasion had our attention. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star looked delightful in her powerful avatar and we couldn't stop singing her praises. Of course, Zendaya is known for her incredible taste in fashion and the way she presents herself with so much elan. And yet, each time she steps into the public eye, we can't stop raving about her choices and styling for the night. Yo or Hell No: Zendaya in a Custom Pink Valentino Suit at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

If monochrome outfits are your things, then Zendaya's new look is just the one for you. She picked a stunning pantsuit from the house of Fear of God. It was an all-grey pantsuit with high-waisted pants, a tunic and a blazer. She further accessorised her outfit by picking matching grey pumps and a pair of delicate ear studs to go with. With blushed cheeks, glossy lips, well-defined brows, kohled eyes and hair tied in a neat bun, she completed her look further. Zendaya Birthday: Peppy, Chic and 'Euphoric', Her Fashion Choices Never Disappoint (View Pics).

Zendaya at the Euphoria FYC Emmy event in Los Angeles

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Zendaya earned tons of praises for the new season of her very popular show, Euphoria. Her acting skills were immensely praised and her fans also cheered for her to bag Emmy in the Best Actress category. She's definitely amongst the most sought-after actress these days and we are eagerly looking forward to her next big release.

