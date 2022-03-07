Zendaya is the new face of fashion or probably should be one! The Euphoria star who's basking in the glory of her new Disney+ show was recently clicked attending the Paris Fashion Week 2022. She was seen extending her support to Valentino and even wore a custom design by the brand for the occasion. Knowing Zendaya, the girl definitely had to have her own twist to the original design and that would explain why she converted a midi dress into a pantsuit! Zendaya Birthday: Peppy, Chic and 'Euphoric', Her Fashion Choices Never Disappoint (View Pics).

Zendaya's all-pink avatar for the night was definitely refreshing. She wore a pink pantsuit with matching floral embellishments all over it. She further paired her look with pink heels and some chunky jewellery to go with. With winged eyeliner, nude lips, blushed cheeks and well-defined brows, she completed her look further. The original outfit by the brand was, in fact, a midi dress which Zendaya's team got tailored into a suit. Challengers: Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, Mike Faist to Feature in Luca Guadagnino’s Sports Romance Drama.

Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week 2022

Zendaya (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While the OG version was certainly a hit, we'd give some extra brownie points to Zendaya's take on it. It felt more lively, refreshing and eye-popping. While we'd definitely score a 10/10 on our fashion meter, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too loud for your taste? Drop-in your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

