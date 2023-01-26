Every year, Australia Day is celebrated on January 26 with great fanfare and enthusiasm by the people of Australia. The special day, held annually on January 26, marks the 1788 landing of the First Fleet at Sydney Cove and the raising of the Union Flag by Arthur Phillip following days of exploration of Port Jackson in New South Wales. The celebrations reflect the diverse society and landscape of the nation. As per historical records, celebrations on 26 January date back to 1808, with the first official celebration of the formation of New South Wales held in 1818. As we celebrate Australia Day 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled Australia Day 2023 wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and WhatsApp messages that you can share with family and friends. You can celebrate the joyous day by sharing these greetings as Australia Day messages, quotes, photos and SMS. Australia Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know the History and All About the Day Celebrating the Anniversary of the Country’s Settlement.

The day is an official public holiday in every state and territory of the country. On this day, several community festivals, concerts and citizenship ceremonies are held, making the day the biggest annual civic event in Australia. In Sydney, boat races are held, such as a ferry race and the tall ships race. In Adelaide, the key celebrations are ‘Australia Day in the City’, a parade, concert and fireworks display held in Elder Park. As per history, Australia was known by different names by indigenous people living there. After Dutch navigators charted Australia's northern, western and southern coasts during the 17th century, this newly found continent became known as 'New Holland'. Share these Australia National Day 2023 wishes and greetings as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS with everyone you know.

Australia Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Australia Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Australia National Day, Let Us Promise Ourselves That We Will Do Our Bit To Contribute Towards the Growth and Success of Australia. Happy Australia Day!

Australia Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is the Duty of Each and Every Citizen of Australia To Help the Nation Move Ahead in Every Aspect. Warm Wishes on Australia National Day to All.

Australia Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Australia National Day to All. This Day Will Always Inspire Us To Be Better Citizens of Our Country and Help Our Country Prosper.

Australia Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Occasion of Australia National Day With High Spirits and Make This Wonderful Day a Beautiful Memory. Long Live Australia, and Happy Australia Day!

Australia Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheers to All the Good Things That Have Been Done To Make Australia Proud. Wishing a Very Happy Australia Day to Everyone.

The English explorer Matthew Flinders was the first to circumnavigate the continent in 1803 and used the name ‘Australia’ to describe the continent on a hand-drawn map in 1804.

