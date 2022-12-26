Murlidhar Devidas Amte, popularly known as Baba Amte, was born on December 26, 1914, in an affluent Deshastha Brahmin family in the city of Hinganghat in Maharashtra. He was a social reformer and social activist who was particularly known for his work for the rehabilitation and empowerment of people suffering from leprosy. He is also known as the modern Gandhi of India. His father, Devidas Amte, was a colonial government officer working for the district administration and revenue collection departments. Remembering the Activist Who Broke Social Stigma to Help Leprosy Patients.

Amte got his nickname Baba in his childhood. According to his wife Sadhanatai Amte, her husband came to be known as Baba not because "he was regarded as a saint or a holy person, but because his parents addressed him by that name. He attained his law training and developed a successful legal practice in Wardha. Soon, he became involved in the Indian independence movement and, in 1942, began working as a defence lawyer for Indian leaders imprisoned by the colonial government for their involvement in the Quit India movement.

Amte spent time at Sevagram and became a follower of Gandhism. Soon after, he practised Gandhism by spinning yarn using a charkha and wearing khadi. When Gandhi got to know that Amte had defended a girl from the lewd taunts of some British soldiers, Gandhi gave him the name – Abhay Sadhak (Fearless Seeker of Truth). For his work, Amte has been honoured with several awards and prizes, including the Padma Vibhushan, the Dr Ambedkar International Award, the Gandhi Peace Prize, the Ramon Magsaysay Award, the Templeton Prize and the Jamnalal Bajaj Award.

