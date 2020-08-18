The Maratha community observes 320th birth anniversary of Bajirao-I on August 18. Bajirao-I was a general of the Maratha Empire. He was born in Sinnar to Balaji Vishwanath, a Peshwa of Shahu and Radhabai Barve on August 18, 1700. Peshwa Bajirao is also known by the name Bajirao Ballal. He was famous for his military prowess and was credited with expanding the Maratha Empire in India.

Bajirao I served as the Peshwa to the 4th Maratha Chhatrapati Shahu from 1720 until his death in 1740. Bajirao had a younger brother Chimaji Appa and two younger sisters, Anubai Ghorpade and Bhiubai Joshi. The Maratha Empire reached its zenith under reign of Chhatrapati Shahu and Bajirao. Bajirao 280th Death Anniversary: Interesting Facts About The Peshwa Who Expanded Maratha Empire.

Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Bajirao-I:

In 1716, Maharaja Shahu's army-in-chief Dabhaji Thorat treacherously arrested Peshwa Balaji. Bajirao accompanied his father for two years until he was released. After his father's death, Bajirao was appointed as the Peshwa when he was only 20 years. Bajirao was honoured with a robe, a mansabdari of 7,000, an elephant and a jewel after he helped Nizam of Deccan against Mughals in the battle of Sakhar-Kheda. The Marathas defeated Mughals twice under the command of Bajirao in the battle of Delhi on March 28, 1737, and in the Battle of Bhopal on December 24, 1737. In his military career spanning 20 years, Bajirao I never lost a single battle. Some of the major battles won by Bajirao were - Malwa in 1723, Dhar in 1724, Aurangabad in 1724, Battle of Palkhed in 1728, Delhi in 1737, and Battle of Vasai in 1739. Bajirao moved his base of operations from Saswad to Pune in 1728. He spent most of his life with his soldiers in camps and in the battlefield. Bajirao laid the foundation stone of Shaniwarwada in Pune, originally built as the residence of the Peshwas. Bajirao's first wife was Kashibai. They had three sons: Balaji Bajirao (also called "Nanasaheb"), Raghunath Rao (also called "Ragoba") and Janardhan Rao. Mastani was his second wife. The couple had a son named Shamsher Bahadur.

Bajirao died on April 28, 1740, due to high fever. He was one of the most loved generals of the Maratha Empire. He was cremated on the same day at Raverkhedi on Narmada River. Bajirao was renowned for his rapid tactical movements in battle, using his cavalry. Nanasaheb was appointed as Peshwa by Shahu in 1740, succeeding Bajirao.

