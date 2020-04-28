Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Send WhatsApp Messages and Quotes to Remember Baji Rao I on His Death Anniversary

Peshwa Bajirao Images & HD Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

It will be the 280th death anniversary of Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa this year. Bajirao Peshwa is known for his valour and as a master strategist. It is said that in his military career spanning 20 years, Bajirao never lost a single battle. People of Maratha community observe the day in respect of the Maratha legend. They send inspiring Bajirao Peshwa’s images and wallpapers as a mark of respect to their loved ones on this day. If you, too, are searching for the latest collection of motivating Bajirao Peshwa Images and HD wallpapers, for free download online, then you have come to the right place. In additional we bring you the WhatsApp sticker messages and powerful quotes by Baji Rao I to mark his death anniversary. Bhima-Koregaon Battle 202nd Anniversary: Why British Victory Over Marathas is 'Defeat of Casteism' For Mahars.

Bajirao is credited to be one of the greatest warriors and protectors of Hindu Dharma in the 18th century. To honour the occasion of his death anniversary, people can download these popular Bajirao Peshwa’s pictures, and send them through WhatsApp, Facebook, Hike, Snapchat, Instagram, and other popular apps. It is a nice gesture to recognise the valour and legacy of the great Maratha warrior.

People can also share these best Bajirao Peshwa's images and wallpapers through picture messages.

If you are looking for some of the most amazing and popular Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa's images and wallpapers, then your search should culminate here.

Considered as one of the greatest Maratha warriors of all times, Shrimant Bajirao – also known as Baji Rao I – was a general during the Maratha Empire, who served as a Peshwa (Prime Minister) to the 4th Chhatrapati (Emperor) Shahu. Under the leadership of this powerful duo, the Maratha Empire has reached to its zenith.

Bajirao Peshwa was renowned for his warfare skills and tactics. He left behind an unmatched legacy. Bajirao’s first wife was Kashibai, from whom they had three sons. Bajirao married, for the second time, with Mastani in 1728, from whom they had one son.

Bajirao breathed his last on April 28, 1740, after he went down with severe symptoms of fever. He was cremated on the same day. Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa left behind an unmatched legacy and is regarded as one of the greatest figures in Indian history.

Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa left behind an unmatched legacy and is regarded as one of the greatest figures in Indian history.