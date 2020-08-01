Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is the second most important festival for Muslims across the world. The celebration, which translates to ‘Feast of sacrifice’, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and Bakrid 2020 will be celebrated on July 31. The commemoration honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command. Bakrid is celebrated by sacrificing a lamb and distributing its meat, preparing delicious biryani as well as sweets. The celebration also includes sharing Bakrid wishes, Bakrid Mubarak messages in Hindi, Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Eid-al-Adha Facebook Stickers with friends and family. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images and Bakrid Mubarak Wallpapers for Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIF Greetings to Share on Festival Day.

Bakrid celebration revolves around the story in the Quran on Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son at the command of God. It is said that Ibrahim kept having dreams where he was sacrificing his son, Ismael and interpreted this as a message from God. He prepared to submit to this will of God. However, admiring the dedication of both Ibrahim and Ismael to honour God’s commands, God replaced Ismael with a goat. People across the world continue to celebrate this day as a remembrance of Ibrahim’s dedication as well as Ismael’s survival and honour it by sacrificing lambs, which are raised by them for 3 days.

Eid al-Adha celebrations are sure to be different this year as we continue to battle a pandemic. However, the most important aspect of Eid celebrations has to be its importance in uniting communities and celebrating together. This is the reason that people are sure to share Bakrid wishes, Bakrid Mubarak messages in Hindi, Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, Eid-al-Adha Facebook Stickers with friends and family. Eid al-Adha Images and Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid ul-Adha 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS.

Bakra Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Festival of Eid al-Adha Infuse Our Hearts With Positivity and Hope and Brighten Our Upcoming Year. Warm Wishes on Bakrid.

Bakrid 2020 Urdu messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Allah Aap Ko Khudai Ki Sari Neymatein De, Allah Apko Khushiyan Aur Atah Karein, Dua Hamari Hai Aapke Saath, Bakrid Pe Aap Aur Sabaab Haasil Karein!

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May Allah Is Always There to Protect You and Your Loved Ones and Is Always There to Shower You With His Love and Blessings. Warm Wishes on Bakrid to You. Bakrid Mubarak 2020

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May this Eid al-Adha all your dreams come true and may you be successful in whatever you do. Bakrid Mubarak 2020

Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images for Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion Of Eid al-Adha, May Your Life Gets Filled With Happiness and May Your Journey Stays Blessed by Allah…Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2020 GIFs:

Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers

Sending WhatsApp stickers are one of the fun ways to share greetings of the day with friends and family. Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp stickers or Eid ul-Adha Mubarak WhatsApp stickers are available on the Play Store. Click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers for Bakrid.

Bakrid celebrations begin with the sacrifice of the goat, in the morning, which is followed by distribution of the meat among the community. People go on to prepare delicious mutton biryani, sheer korma and various other delicacies and dress up in festive clothing. Bakrid celebration is all about coming together with the community and celebrating togetherness, sharing with each other and truly enjoying the gift of life. While celebrations are sure to scale down this year, we hope that you can enjoy this feeling of brotherhood with virtual Eid parties. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

