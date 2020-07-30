Bakrid or Eid al-Adha is a Muslim festival observed around the world. The observance commemorates the incident mentioned in the Quaran about how Prophet Ibrahim was ready to sacrifice his only son when asked by God. Bakra Eid hence is a rememberance of Ibrahmin's obedience and dedication to God's voice. People wish their near and dear ones by saying Eid Mubarak or Bakrid Mubarak on the festival. They also wish each other by sending Happy Eid ul-Adha. As the festival approaches, we bring to you Eid ul-Adha 2020 WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images and Wallpapers which you can download for free online and share with your near and dear ones. The list of wishes also includes Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Bakrid Mubarak With WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook GIF Greetings to Family And Friends.

Bakrid is the second most important holiday among the Muslim community after Eid al-Fitr. Eid ul-Adha 2020 on July 31 and end on the evening of August 1. Muslims sacrifice an animal representing the act of obedience by Prophet Ibrahim. The meat is then divided into three parts with the first being given to family, friends and neighbours; second for the poor and the third one for the family. Believers visit mosques and offer special prayers for peace and prosperity on the observance. Eid al-Adha is also the final day of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage which Muslims undertake to Makkah once in a lifetime.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teachings of Allah and His Prophet Be Your Companion Throughout Your Life. May This Eid ul-Adha Bring Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness to You and Your Family!

Eid al-Adha Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: Wishing a Very Lovely Eid to You and Your Family. Enjoy Peace, Prosperity, and Tranquillity

Eid al-Adha Mubarak Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Offer You Best to Allah and Know That You Sacrifice Will Be Rewarded With the Most Divine Blessings of All. Wishing You a Joyful Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak GIF!

Eid al-Adha 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Facebook Greetings Read: On the Pious Occasion of Eid ul-Adha, Embrace the Divine Blessings of Allah and Offer Your Prayers With a Pure Heart. Happy Eid ul-Adha to You!

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Faith and Love for Allah Be Rewarded With Peace, Happiness, and Successes for Today and Always. Wishing You a Joyful Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people also use the medium to send birthday wishes and festive greetings. On Eid al-Adha 2020, you can also download Bakrid WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your near and dear ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 05:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).