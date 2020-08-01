Eid al-Adha 2020, also spelt as Eid ul-Adha is on August 1. The Islamic holiday is observed in honour of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. This is why Eid al-Adha is also known as the Festival of Sacrifice. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha 2020, people visit mosques, offer prayers, wish each other Bakrid Mubarak and spent the festival time with family and friends, indulging in delicious food. In addition, they also sent Eid ul-Adha 2020 greetings and messages to share their wishes with near ones. Hence, in this article, we bring you Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. These Bakrid Mubarak 2020 greetings, messages and wishes can be sent along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook and images and GIFs to enjoy the festival.

Eid al-Adha is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year. It is considered the holier of the two. This year, like all other festivals, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated with restrictions. Visits in mosques are prohibited to avoid the spread of coronavirus which has already infected people in millions amid the pandemic. People are encouraged to offer prayers and celebrate Eid ul-Adha 2020 at their home. To make the festival memorable, send Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 HD images and wallpapers to your closed ones. Share super cool WhatsApp stickers, Eid al-Adha messages, Bakrid Mubarak wishes, Eid Mubarak greetings and images to let them know you care and miss them on the holy festival. New Eid al-Adha 2020 Easy Arabic Mehendi Designs for Hands: Latest Simple DIY Mehndi Images & Indian Henna Patterns to Adorn Your Palms This Bakrid.

Happy Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Wishing a Very Lovely Eid to You and Your Family. Enjoy Peace, Prosperity, and Tranquillity.

Happy Eid al-Adha HD Images (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Today Is the Day to Offer Prayers, Spread Love and Smiles and Make It an Even More Special Occasion. Warm Wishes on Eid al-Adha to You My Dear.

Happy Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Bakrid Mubarak to All My Family and Friends. May I Celebrate This Day With the People I Love and Seek Blessings of Allah for a Brighter Tomorrow.

Eid al-Adha 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Images)

WhatsApp Sticker Message Reads: Zindagi Ka Har Pal Khushiyon Se Kam Na Ho, Ap Ka Har Din Eid Se Kam Na Ho, Yehi Dua Hain Ki Aisa Eid Ka Din Aapko Hamesha Naseeb Ho. Eid-Ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2020 GIFs:

Send This GIF With Message: May This Eid al-Adha All Your Dreams Come True and May You Be Successful in Whatever You Do. Bakrid Mubarak 2020

How to Download Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, users can download Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp stickers and latest images by visiting the Play Store app. You can also click HERE to directly visit the page of the new stickers to celebrate Eid al-Adha 2020. We hope that the above Eid al-Adha 2020 HD images and wallpapers will be useful to you on the occasion of Bakrid.

