Banada Ashtami 2021 Wishes and Greetings: People will be observing the festive occasion of Banada Ashtami on January 21, i.e., Thursday, this year. As per Hindu traditions, all the Navratri occasions begin on Shukla Pratipada, but not Shakambhari Navratri, which starts on Ashtami. Hence, Pausha Shukla Ashtami's festive day is observed as Banada Ashtami in different parts of India. People celebrate the festival amidst grandeur festivities.

They share loving and popular Banada Ashtami greetings and wishes with their friends, family, relatives, etc., marking the event's celebrations.

People pray Shakambhari Mata as the incarnation of Goddess Bhagwati. Banada Ashtami is considered to be highly auspicious by devotees. Those searching for the newest and most famous Banada Ashtami greetings 2021 can use these festive HD wishes and share them on WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, Hike, etc.

People can share these popular 2021 Banada Ashtami greetings on text messages, picture messages, and SMSes as well.

If you are finding ways to delight your loved ones on this auspicious day of Banada Ashtami, then you are at the right place.

Banada Ashtami 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Banada Ashtami 2021 Ki Shubhkamnayein

Message Reads: Happy Banada Ashtami

Message Reads: Happy Banada Ashtami to One and All

Message Reads: Greetings of Shakambhari Navratri to Everyone. Happy Banada Ashtami

Message Reads: Happy Banada Ashtami

As per the traditional Hindu calendar, most Navratris are celebrated for nine days, usually beginning on Shukla Pratapida. However, the festive event of Shakambhari Navratri begins on Shukla Ashtami, and ends on Purnima (full moon day). Hence, the festival of Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated for eight days instead of 9 days. The following incident happens due to some Tithis (auspicious dates) and Tithi of Shakambhari Navratri are skipped due to leap years. Therefore, there are instances when the Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated for 7 and 9 days, respectively.

As January 21 nears, we wish you and your family a very "Happy Banada Ashtami 2021".

