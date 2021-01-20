Banada Ashtami 2021 Details: The occasion of Banada Ashtami is celebrated amidst grand festivities in high regards of Goddess Shakambhari. On this day, i.e., Banada Ashtami, the festival of Shakambhari Navratri, also popularly known as Banashankari Navratri, begins in different parts of India. It is said that Goddess Shakambhari is incarnate of Devi Bhagwati, who had appeared to solve the then food crisis on Earth. There are several details which you would want to know about the observance of Banada Ashtami 2021. Here’s all you need to know about 2021 Banada Ashtami’s rituals, auspicious timings, significance, etc.

What is the date of Banada Ashtami 2021?

Every year, the occasion of most Navratris begin on Shukla Pratapida. However, Shakambhari Navratri begins on (Banada) Asthami and ends on Purnima (full moon day). This year, the festive event of Banada Ashtami will be observed on January 20.

What are the auspicious timings of Banada Ashtami 2021?

• Banada Ashtami 2021 Tithi Begins – 01:14 PM on January 20, 2021, i.e., Wednesday

• Banada Ashtami Tithi 2021 Ends – 03:50 PM on January 21, 2021, i.e., Thursday

• Shakambhari Navratri 2021 Date – January 21, 2021, i.e., Thursday

• Shakambhari Navratri 2021 Ends – January 28, 2021, i.e., Thursday

What are the rituals of Banada Ashtami 2021?

Devotees follow several rituals on the occasion of Banada Ashtami. People are advised to wake up before the dawn and take a bath before/during the sunrise. They clean their house and place of worship. They place a new idol of Goddess Shakti on a red cloth, and offer fresh flowers, fruits, etc. They sprinkle Ganga Jal, light incense sticks, and offer sweets as well.

Special prayers are chanted in praise of Goddess Shakti. It is said that people should chant unique names and mantras Goddess Durga for 108 times. Devotees also chant Durga puja and aarti in festive spirits in the evening time.

What is the significance of observing Banada Ashtami?

The occasion of Banada Ashtami is also popularly known as Gupt Navratri. All the rituals are observed in a hidden (gupt) manner, as the name of the Navratri suggests. Devotees are blessed with good health, wealth, and prosperity if they sincerely follow all the rituals and duties. Goddess Durga frees all the misfortunes and sins of her followers during this festive event of Banada Ashtami. The Banada Ashtami festival is celebrated ceremoniously in Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

