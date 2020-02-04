Bhimsen Joshi 98th Birth Anniversary: Interesting Facts About Renowned Hindustani Classical Vocalist

Bhimsen Joshi (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It will be the 98th birth anniversary of Bhimsen Joshi this year on February 4, i.e. Tuesday. Popularly known as Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi, he was a legendary vocalist in the form of Hindustani classical music. Revered as the ‘God of Singing’, and ‘God of Music’, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was known for his khayal form of singing. If you are seeking more information about renowned Bhimsen Joshi, then you have come to the right place. Pandit Birju Maharaj 82nd Birth Anniversary: 9 Fascinating Facts About the Legendary Kathak Dancer You May Not Have Known.

Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi was born on February 4, 1922, in a Brahmin family, at Gadag in Karnataka. It is said that Pt. Bhimsen Joshi led the renaissance of the Indian classical music with his passion and dedication for music. He was one of those rare personalities who had not only won the hearts of their fans but critics as well. There’s a lot that comes to our minds when we hear the name ‘Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi’. As the decorated vocalist nears his 98th birth anniversary, we delved deep into his life and present you some of the interesting facts about his life that you wouldn’t have heard much before. 5 Unique Musical Instruments Used in India.

1. Not many people know that Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi was the eldest of the 16 siblings in his family. He lost his mother when he was too young and was rather raised by a stepmother.

2. It is said that Pandit Bhimsen Joshi would follow processions and bands in his childhood. This activity led him to a whole new place altogether several times, and he would then sleep there only, irrespective of his whereabouts. His parents had to take the help of police to track him down.

3. The first music teacher of Pt Bhimsen Joshi was Channappa of Kurtakoti – who himself had trained with another legendary singer Inayat Khan.

4. It was Abdul Karim Khan’s Thumri “Piya Bin Nahi Aavat Hai Chain” that inspired Pandit Joshi to become a musician in his life.

5. It is a little known fact that Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, in 1933 aged 11, left his house and travelled three years in North India to find a guru, but to no avail. However, in 1936, Sawai Gandharva agreed to become Pt Bhimsen Joshi’s guru.

6. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was only 19, in 1941, when he delivered his first live performance. It was in 1942, a year after his live show, that his first album was released in 1942.

7. It is said that Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi once consumed more than 16 green chillies for a performance to get rid of extreme cold, before a live show, so that it could not get cancelled.

8. If you are searching for Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi’s popular ragas, then here’s the cue – Shuddha Kalyan, Puriya Dhanashri, Multani, Miyan Ki Todi, Bhimpalasi, and Ramkali.

9. Remember the ‘Miley Sur Mera Tumhara’ music? Well, the patriotic song begins with Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi only. Also, he was seen in the video composed by AR. Rahman for India’s 50th Republic Day celebration.

10. Not many people know that Pandit Bhimsen Joshi has also sung in many movies such as Basant Bahar (1956), Swayamvar Za.e Siteche (1964), Birbal My Brother (1973), Tansen (1958), and Ankahee (1985), among many others.

11. Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi was awarded top honours announced by the Indian government. The award list includes Padma Shri (1972), Padma Bhushan (1985), Padma Vibhushan (1999), and Bharat Ratna (2008) among many more accolades and recognitions.

12. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi was the first Indian musician whose posters were installed in New York, United States. Also, he has the record to hold the maximum number of concerts against his name.

13. Such was his fan following around the world, that Mohammed Zahir Shah, the King of Afghanistan himself invited Pandit Bhimsen Joshi in his country in 1964.

14. Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship – the highest honour awarded by Indian National Academy for Music, Dance, and Drama – in 1998.

He breathed his last on January 24, 2011, after a prolonged illness. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi left a great legacy behind, so much so that the size of his shoes is too big for anyone to fit, till date. We at LatestLY, wish Pandit Bhimsen Gururaj Joshi’s soul rests in peace and that you loved reading the facts about his life and would like to share it with your friends.