Wishing you all Chand Mubarak 2023! Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see the beautiful Shawwal moon in India on April 21 (Friday). Because that would mean Muslims in India will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr on April 22, Saturday. On the auspicious occasion, people greeted each other by wishing ‘Chand Raat Mubarak Ho’. If you are also searching for Chand Raat Mubarak Ho images, Chand Mubarak wishes, messages and greetings are ready to send as soon as id ka Chand (Eid Moon) is visible. For those searching for beautiful Eid Ka Chand Mubarak images, HD wallpapers, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak images, Eid ul-Fitr wishes, and Eid GIF greetings, you will find it all here at LatestLY for free download online.

Eid al-Fitr is called the ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast.’ It is the first day of the Shawwal month. Eid marks the end of month-long fasting by millions of Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan, also called Ramzan. Eid al-Fitr, along with Eid al-Adha, are two of the most significant festivals among the followers of the Islamic faith. After holy fasting for almost 30 days, people celebrate with much fun and enthusiasm. People meet for prayers, have a fun get-together with relatives and friends and greet each other. Children dress up in new outfits and get gifts popularly known as Eidi. Lavish lunches are held. Charity is also an integral part of the Eid festivity. Eid is truly a colourful festival to experience.

Coming back to greetings and messages, search engine platforms are flooded with searches for beautiful photos and images ahead of Eid celebrations. Some keywords are - Chand Mubarak image, Chand Mubarak Ho, Chand Mubarak 2023, Chand Mubarak GIF, Chand Mubarak status, Chand Mubarak quotes, Chand Mubarak photo, Eid ka Chand 2023, Eid ka Chand Mubarak, Eid ka Chand Mubarak Ho, Eid ka Chand ki Dua, Eid ka Chand Mubarak Ho images, Eid ka Chand Mubarak images, Eid ka Chand Mubarak quotes, Eid ka Chand Mubarak shayari, Eid ka Chand Mubarak quotes, Eid ka Chand Mubarak Ho pic, Eid ka Chand Mubarak images HD and more. You will find it below.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing U Kuch Khatti, Kuch Meethi, Kuch Chatpati, Kuch Chulbuli Khushion Se Bhari, Chandani Raat. Chaand Mubarak!

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye Din Ka Ujaala Sham Ban Ke Aaye, Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aysa Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye…! Chand Raat Mubarak Ho…!!!

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Raat Ko Naya Chand Mubarak, Chand Ko Chandni Mubarak, Falak Ko Sitare Mubarak. Sitaroon Ko Bulandi Mubarak. Aur Aap Ko Hamari Taraf Se Chaand Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ay Chand, Tu Unko Mera Paigam Keh Dena, Khushi Ka Din Aur Hansi Ki Shaam Dena, Jab Wo Dekhe Tujhe Bahar Aakar, Unko Meri Taraf Se Eid Mubarak Kah Dena

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ab to Har Baras, Chand Raat Ko Main Chand Ko Dekta Hon Aur Yeh Guman Karta Hon Ke Shayad Ab Ki Baar “Chand Raat”, Main Tum Bhi Chalay Aao, Aur Chup Ke Se Meri Aankhon Parr Haath Rakh Kar Keh Do Chand Raat Mubarak Ho…!!! Chand Raat Mubarak…!!!

Chand Raat Mubarak Messages: Wishes, Quotes and Greetings to Send Eid Mubarak Images After Moon Sighting

How to Download Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 WhatsApp Stickers?

Wishes and greetings are incomplete without WhatsApp Stickers these days. Eid is no different. If you wish to send beautiful Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Ka Chand WhatsApp Stickers, Chand Raat Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers, Eid al-Fitr WhatsApp Stickers, and more, you can download it here on Play Store. We wish everyone Chand Raat Mubarak and Eid Mubarak.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2023 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).