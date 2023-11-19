Chhath Puja is the annual ancient Hindu festival celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by some states in India and Nepal. This four-day celebration begins with a holy dip in the water (Nahy Khay) and is marked with various key events. One of the most important observances of Chhath 2023 is Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya - the evening offering. The Sandhya Arghya, or the evening offerings for Chhath 2023, will be observed on November 19. Thousands of people following the Chhath Puja will be looking for sunset timing for Chhath Puja 2023 Sandhya Arghya to make this offering. Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes for Sandhya Arghya: Messages, Chhathi Maiya Photos, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Third Day of Chhath Mahaparv.

The first day of Chhath revolves around the auspicious bath in the holy river, and the second day is marked by a day-long fast broken at sunset. The third day of the Chhath Puja is one of the most challenging days of fasting, as people abstain from eating anything or drinking water throughout the day and into the night. It is the crucial part of the 36-hour fast observed during Chhath. The most important part of the day is offering the Sandhya Arghya during Chhath 2023. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun. To make this offering, many are keen to know the exact sunset time in their city to offer the Sandhya Arghya.

The sunset time for Sandhya Arghya on November 19 is expected to be around 5.11 pm. As we celebrate Chhath 2023 and offer the Sandhya Arghya, here is the state-wise list of sunset timing for evening offerings during Chhath Puja 2023.

City-Wise List of Chhath Puja 2023 Sandhya Arghya Timings

City Sunset Timings in IST Patna 4:59 pm Darbhanga 4:55 pm Muzaffarpur 4:58 pm Lucknow 5:14 pm Varanasi 5:09 pm Noida 5:26 pm Prayagraj 5:13 pm Mumbai 5:59 pm Kolkata 4:52 pm Delhi 5:26 pm

While the most important aspect of Day 3 of Chhath is the Sandhya Arghya, the celebration of the third day of Chhath is mainly spent preparing the special prasad - often consisting of a bamboo basket decorated with fruits, Thekua and rice laddus. We hope that all this information helps add to the festivities of Chhath 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2023 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).