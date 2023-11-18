Sandhya Arghya, or evening offering, is a crucial and revered ritual during the Chhath Puja festival, dedicated to worshipping the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya. It is also known as Chhath Mahaparv. Chhath Puja is primarily celebrated in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and the Terai region of Nepal. As you observe Sandhya Araghya during Chhath Puja 2023, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of Happy Chhath Puja 2023 messages, Happy Chhath Sandhya Arghya Puja 2023 greetings, Happy Chhath images and HD wallpapers that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on Sandhya Arghya. Sandhya Arghya Wishes for Chhath Puja: Celebrate the Third Day of Chhath Mahaparv by Sending WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images to Friends and Family.

The Sandhya Arghya ritual takes place on the third day of the Chhath Puja festivities; hence, it will be observed on Sunday, November 19. It involves offering prayers to the setting sun. This ritual holds deep cultural and spiritual significance and is performed at a water body, preferably a riverbank or a pond. Devotees start preparing for the Sandhya Arghya well in advance. They fast throughout the day and meticulously clean themselves and the surroundings in preparation for the evening ritual.

As the sun begins to set, devotees gather at the chosen water body. The evening puja involves offerings, including fruits, thekua (a traditional sweet dish), and sugarcane to the setting sun. The offerings are arranged on a bamboo basket or a tray, and the devotees stand in the water to perform the rituals. Devotees chant specific Vedic mantras and prayers dedicated to the Sun God during the Sandhya Arghya. The atmosphere is filled with a sense of reverence and devotion. The main ritual involves making offerings, known as Arghya, to the setting sun. Devotees cup their hands and offer water to the sun while facing west. This symbolizes the gratitude and respect for the life-giving energy of the sun. Here is a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Chhath Puja 2023 Wishes for Sandhya Arghya

Happy Chhath Puja Greetings (File Image)

The Sandhya Arghya is considered a poignant and spiritually charged moment during Chhath Puja. It is believed that performing this ritual with sincerity and devotion brings divine blessings and fulfils the wishes of the devotees. The reverence for the sun as a symbol of life and energy is central to Chhath Puja, and the Sandhya Arghya is a significant expression of this devotion.

Wishing everyone a Happy Sandhya Arghya 2023!

