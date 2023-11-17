Chhath Puja, the auspicious Hindu festival, is dedicated to Lord Surya and is mainly observed in the Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and adjoining Nepal. During Chhath Puja, Lord Surya is worshipped for four days. Chhath Puja fasting is mainly observed by women for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of the family. Chhath Puja starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. Chhath is celebrated twice in a year. This year, the four-day festivities of Chhath Puja 2023 will begin on November 17 and end on November 20. During Chhath Puja festivities, the worshipping of Sun God takes place for four days. The Chhath Puja is Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi. The four days of Chhath Puja are known as ‘Nahay Khay,’ the second day is known as ‘Kharna,’ the third day is termed Chhath Puja/Sandhya Arghya, while the fourth day is called Usha Arghya/Parana Day. Chhath Puja 2023 Bhojpuri Geet: List of Bhojpuri Songs That Capture the Essence of Chhath Puja Festivities (Watch Videos).

Chhath Puja 2023 Calendar:

Date Day November 17 Nahay Khay November 18 Lohanda and Kharna November 19 Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya November 20 Usha Arghya, Parana Day

The first day of Chhath is known as ‘Nahay Khay’ when devotees take a holy dip in a water body, especially in the river Ganga. Women folks who observe Chhath take only a single meal on this day. The second day of Chhath is known as ‘Kharna’ when devotees observe a fast without water from the sunrise to the sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after making food offerings to the Sun God.

The third day is the main day of Chhath, when fasting begins after having Prasad on the second day. On this day, a full-day fast is done without water. Offering Arghya to the setting Sun is the main ritual of the day. On the third day, fasting continues throughout the night, and Parana (breaking the fast) is done on the next day after sunrise. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Arghya is given to the rising Sun, known as Usha Arghya. The 36-hour-long fast is broken after giving Arghya to the Sun.

