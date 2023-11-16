Chhath Puja is an auspicious occasion celebrated by Hindus across India with great devotion. The Hindu festival is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God (Surya), and it is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and some regions of Nepal. This festival is celebrated six days after Diwali, usually in October or November. Chhath Puja starts with Kartik Shukla Chaturthi and ends with Kartik Shukla Saptami. Chhath is celebrated twice in a year. This year, the four-day festival of Chhath Puja 2023 will begin on November 17 and last until November 20. The four days are Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya.

The Sun God, also known as Surya Dev, the god of energy and the life force, is worshipped during the Chhath Puja. Along with the Sun God, Chhathi Maiya is also worshipped on this day. Chhath Puja is a traditional Hindu festival with specific rituals and ceremonies.

Here’s a general list of Chhath Puja Samagri (items) that are commonly used during Chhath Puja:

Thekua: A special type of wheat-based sweet prepared as an offering to the Sun God.

Rice: Used in various offerings during the puja.

Ghee (clarified butter): Used in preparing offerings.

Fruits: Especially sugarcane, bananas, and coconuts.

Sugarcane: Symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.

Turmeric and Kumkum (vermilion): Used for applying tilak (mark) on the forehead and for other rituals.

Red and yellow cloth: Devotees wear traditional attire in these colours.

Daura (a type of woven basket): Used to carry offerings.

Mauli (sacred thread): Worn during the puja.

Dala (bamboo tray): Used to place the prasad (offerings).

Diya (oil lamps): Used for lighting during the evening rituals.

Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges): Used in various rituals.

Chandan: Applied on the body during the rituals.

Agarbatti: For creating a sacred atmosphere.

Camphor: Used in Aarti

Jhilmil (small bells): Often used during the puja.

Coconut: Offered to the Sun God.

Roli (red powder): Used for applying tilak and other rituals.

Ganga clay: Used for making small idols or images of the Sun God

According to Vedic astrology, Chhathi Maiya (or Chhathi Mata) protects children from diseases and problems and gives them long lives and good health. Chhath Puja is known by several names like Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath. Chhath Puja reflects the worship of the sun as the source of energy and life on Earth. The festival is deeply rooted in the cultural and religious traditions in parts of India.

On Chhath Puja 2023, the sunrise timing is at 05:57 AM, while the sunset on Chhath Puja Day will be at 04:53 PM. The Shashthi Tithi will begin at 09:18 AM on November 18, 2023, and end at 07:23 AM on November 19, 2023. It must be noted that the list above may vary based on family traditions and regional practices.

