We are in the final month of the year, which means the holiday is upon us and how. The Jewish festival of Hanukkah has begun, and in no time, Christmas will arrive soon. Though it is hard to what to love more about the season—the fuzzy socks, pine-scented candles, cosy pajamas, holiday movies or traditions, we adore decking our halls with the festive decorations to complement the Xmas tree. There is so much to do. But we must begin with one thing at a time. Christmas wreaths and bows add that traditional touch to the décor. While these ornaments also come in handy, giving your personal touch to the ornaments make Christmas celebration even more memorable. But, how to make a wreath and Christmas bow? In this article, we bring you quick steps and DIY videos to create the Xmas tree ornaments to dazzle up your halls this holiday season.

How to Make Christmas Wreaths?

You can either keep it simple or go a little glitterier to match up the holiday season, Christmas wreath completes the decoration. A gorgeous pine wreath is perfect for welcoming the holiday. You can add a little more red or white ornaments, depending on your overall decorations and it will work all the way through the winter. Keep it out of sunlight, and it will stay fresh longer. Watch this video, to find out easier ways to make a Christmas wreath at home and decorate it beautifully.

How to Make Christmas Bows?

Tie your décor or gift wrap together with a Christmas bow. You can choose the ribbon and colour scheme yourself to make your decorations extra special. To make a Christmas bow at home, consider double-sided ribbon, in case you are worried about your ribbon getting twisted. Double-sided ribbon ensures that the right side is always facing up. If you want your blow to have a lot of shape or fullness, use wire ribbons as it is easier to arrange. Cut through the multiple layers using fabric scissors.

Christmas bow and wreath make the decoration complete. There are plenty of popular twists to do on the holiday look, but these two ornaments are mandates for Christmas 2020 decorations. Whether you are into a winter wonderland motif or prefer to decorate in the most modern way possible, the choice is yours. Ribbons and wreaths in green or white, or silver will complement the decoration well. Merry Christmas!

