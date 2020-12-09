Merry Christmas! Yes, we know it is a little early to send out the greetings but aren't we all immersing in the Christmas vibes already? December starts with all Christmas feels and people are in process of decorating their Christmas trees currently. While some have gone really unique to suit the celebrations in middle of the pandemic, others have turned to Google with common queries about Christmas lights. Other than the usual stars, baubles, mistletoe and wreaths, people search for Christmas light decorations. Some of the common search queries on Google ahead of Christmas 2020 are, "How to fix Christmas lights?", "How to hang Christmas lights?", "How to put Christmas lights on a tree" and so on. We are here to help with some easy tricks and video tutorials of how to put up Christmas lights on your Xmas trees or decorations for the festive season.

Decking up a Xmas tree is one of the most exciting parts of Christmas celebrations. All family members along with the kids come together to do their bit and put up a beautiful tree at home. Once all the ornaments are well put-up, the final touch comes in with some lights to add shimmer and shine to the tree. But there are different styles in which you can put up the Christmas lights. Some people are using the tall Home Depot Skeletons to add lights to their Christmas decorations too. Below we give you some ways to hang Christmas lights on your tree.

Ensure your Christmas tree is near a plug point, so you have a direct connection, instead of leaving the extending wires. Check all the bulbs in your lights are fully working. Inspect the sockets too.

Hang your lights top to bottom, depending on your preference. Intertwine the wires below the branches, instead of just hanging them over a tree.

Pick a focus point where you want more light, and then roll over the wire at the spot multiple times. Or use a bigger bulb near your focus.

Make use of clips to hang the lights at particular spots. Clips also prevent the entangling of the lighting wires.

Choose a single coloured light instead of going all multiple LED lights.

Take help of someone while you are at it. You will need someone to switch on the plugs to see how it looks after every step.

Watch Video of How to Hang Christmas Lights:

Watch Easy Way to Light Up Your Xmas Tree:

You can also check out similar videos or picture references and then go about working on the look of your Christmas tree. We hope the above tips and video help you to illuminate your Xmas tree to the fullest. Wishing you all Happy Christmas 2020!

