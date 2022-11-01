Day of the Dead is an annual observance in Mexico which is celebrated on November 1 and 2. Largely developed by Mexico, the Day of the Dead is also celebrated in places across the world where people of Mexican heritage have settled. This annual observance is somewhat related to the observance of All Hallows' Eve on October 31, and other observances which pay homage to the dead. However, the Day of the Dead has a much less solemn tone and is portrayed as a holiday of joyful celebration rather than mourning. As we prepare to celebrate the Day of the Day 2022, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to celebrate the Day of the Day, the meaning of the rituals performed on this day, and more. Halloween 2022 Food Ideas: From Vampire Cookies to Gummy Eyeballs, Best Food Recipes for the Festival.

When is the Day of the Dead 2022 in Mexico?

Day of the Dead is celebrated mainly on the first two days of November every year. While the Day of the Dead 2022 will be marked on November 1 and 2, many people also extend this observance to November 6 as well as October 31. When Is Halloween 2022? Everything To Know About the Date, History, Celebrations and Activities of All Hallows’ Eve.

Significance of the Day of the Dead

As the name suggests, the Day of the Dead marks the days that are dedicated to remembering and honouring the dead. Similar to the observance of All Hallows' Eve on October 31, the Day of the Dead has various rituals and observances that are focused on remembering the dead. However, the main difference between the observance is that the Day of the Dead celebration is focused more on celebrating those who have passed on, remembering and cherishing their memories and showering them with flowers like Marigold and Calaveras. Day of the Dead is also celebrated by preparing and relishing the dishes that those who have passed on enjoy, indulging in activities they loved and finding other positive and happy ways of keeping their spirit happy and alive.

Day of the Dead celebrations, while initiated in Mexico, are also observed by people of Mexican heritage across the world. And it is believed to help many grieve and find solace even after unimaginable losses.

