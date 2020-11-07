The auspicious festival of Dhanteras is almost here. Also called Dhanatrayodashi, the festival is observed to honour the Goddess of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi. Hindus consider it auspicious and hence purchase gold and silver on this day. Dhanteras 2020 is on November 13, and there is a lot of significance in buying something gold or silver at the auspicious occasion. Every year, there is a duration which is considered fortunate for people to purchase gold on Diwali. So, what is the auspicious time to buy gold during Dhanteras? In this article, we will know shubh muhurat, date and time for the Dhantrayodashi festival.

Dhanteras 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold

Dhantrayodashi is on November 13, the day before Diwali celebration. On this day, people buy something new for the family, especially gold, as an investment, and it is also considered auspicious. According to Drik Panchang, the Dhantrayodashi 2020 muhurat starts from 11:00 am on November 12 to 6:52 am on November 13. The shubh muhurat during the afternoon to purchase gold on November 13 is between 4:18 pm to 5:39 pm. In addition, the evening muhurat starts from 5:39 pm to 8:57 pm on the same day.

Buying gold during Dhanteras is an age-old tradition among Hindus and is religiously significant. The ritual of purchasing gold during Diwali is equivalent of inviting Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth and prosperity at home. Not only jewellery, but the most preferred items to purchase gold during Diwali are also coins. Dhanteras is the most significant day to buy gold, and this day is considered as auspicious as that of Akshaya Tritiya to purchase gold and gold jewellery.

