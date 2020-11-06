Diwali is just around the coroner BUT before that is the most auspicious gold-buying festival-Dhanteras. The holy day is celebrated a day before Chhoti Diwali and on this day buying gold, silver, new utensils or purchasing anything new is considered very auspicious. People also search for gold rate today aka the price of yellow metal. Dhanteras Puja is also known as Dhantrayodashi. While people know that buying gold silver and other similar items is considered shubh or auspicious but not the significance behind all this. E

The day of Dhanteras is also called Dhanvantari Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Jayanti and is dedicated to Dhanvantari aka the god of Ayurveda. On this day, the idols of Ganesh-Lakshmi are brought home too and it is also believed that one must not lend money to other people. Along with the worship of Lakshmi and God of wealth Kubera, Yamraj is also worshipped is some places. This is the only day in the whole year when Yamraj, the god of death, is worshipped. Let's know the importance of buying gold silver and utensils on Dhanteras.

Importance of Buying Gold, Silver & Utensils on Dhanteras

On Dhanteras, people buy gold, silver, utensils, clothes etc. on this day, do you know why gold is bought on this day. There is a legend behind this too. It is said that there was a king named Him, his son was cursed that he would die on the fourth day of marriage. The princess, who was in love with Snow's son, came to know that he got married, but on the fourth day she asked her husband to stay awake. The husband could not sleep so she kept telling him stories and songs all night. He put gold and silver and lots of jewellery at the door of the house. Burn lots of lamps. When Yamraj came to take the life of Snow's son in the form of a snake, he was blinded by such glare. The snake could not enter the house and sat on the jewellery and listened to the story and song. It was morning and the prince's death ended. Yamraj had to return without taking his life. It is said that buying gold and silver on this day does not bring inauspicious things and negative powers inside the house.

According to the scriptures, the celebration of celebrating Dhanteras is that during Dhanusara Manthan, Lord Dhanvantari appeared on the day of Kartik Krishna Trayodashi with nectar kalash in his hands. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari is part of Vishnu. Lord Vishnu incarnated Dhanvantari for the expansion and spread of medical science in the world. The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated to commemorate the appearance of Lord Dhanvantari.

