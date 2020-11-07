Diwali is a Hindu festival celebrated with grand festivities every year. However, celebrations have been curtailed this year due to COVID-19 pandemic, but people will continue to observe the day at home with their loved ones. While some of our work from home, people have also started travelling to work also. And Diwali also means time for sweets and gifts. It is a common norm for employers to give presents to their employees during the festival. And as the festival approaches, we bring to you a list of gifts you can give your employees this year. From assorted dry fruits to cash vouchers, here are some gift ideas to present the people who work for you. Diwali 2020 Decoration Ideas for Office Bay: From Lamps to Flowers, Simple Ways to Brighten Your Working Space This Festive Season (Watch Videos)

While Diwali celebrations have may not be like the previous years, try and make it a little happier for people who are not privileged enough to celebrate this year. May be your gifts could indeed make some people really happy this year. Meanwhile, check out this list of gift items to give your employees as Diwali gifts. Diwali 2020 Dates: From Dhanteras to Deepavali, 7 Days of Dhanatrayodashi Purchases With Shubh Muhurat to Buy Different Items in the Auspicious Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga Happening After 17 Years.

1. Gift Card

You can give your employee online gift cards from where they can buy things they want for themselves. If not at the present, they can use it to buy things later on

2. Assorted Dry Fruits

The classic Indian Diwali gift can never go out of fashion. Come Diwali and people bring in loads of dry fruits home. Also, over the years, Diwali without eating dry fruits like almonds, cashew nuts, raisins, pistachios and dried apricots simply feel incomplete.

3. Cash Vouchers

The best way to gift something to a person you don't know what they like is, by giving cash vouchers. Your employees are going to love the gift.

4. Desk Plant & Chocolates

A bamboo shoot, Boston Fern, Bonsai or anything else you want to choose from, is going to be a good company on your office desk. You can accompany it with a box of chocolates.

5. A Box of Healthy Food

You can get customised boxes containing packets of healthy food. If could be green tea, thyme, nuts or sugarless snack items.

While these are some of the gift ideas, you can be creative and make it more special for your employees. We wish everyone celebrating a Happy Diwali! We hope you have a safe and healthy one this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 07, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).