Don't Step on a Bee Day is observed in the United Kingdom every year on July 10 to create awareness about the protection of bees. There are various days that promotes the need to save bees from further extinction of which 'Don't Step on a Bee Day' explains the need to ensure you do not step on a bee, end up killing one or the swarm. Bees not only give us honey but also propolis and beeswax. Moreover, bees are essential for the existence of humans. The decline in their population can impact the food system and in turn question our life ahead. The day tries to make people aware of the potential dangers associated with the decline in the bee population. World Bee Day 2020: Different Ways to Help Save Honey Bees From Extinction.

On an individual basis, you can create awareness about the day by sharing pictures of bees using the hashtag #DontStepOnABeeDay. You can a supporter of bees by supporting a local beekeeper. Being great pollinators, they play a vital role in producing a lot of things we eat. From tomatoes, peas, apples and strawberries, they contribute to 420 million pounds in the UK economy every year. Why Bees Are Important For the Survival of the Human Race.

You can also highlight the value of bees on social media platforms. Bees are tireless workers and try to bring everything they make to their comb. A honey bee’s wings beat about 200 beats per second which is what makes their buzz. Let's be a responsible human being and help in making their territory larger. We wish everyone a Happy Don't Step on a Bee Day!

