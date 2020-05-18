World Bee Day 2020: Different Ways to Help Save Honey Bees From Extinction

Honey Bee (Photo Credits: Pexels)

World Bee Day is observed on May 20 to raise awareness about the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development. The day aims at strengthening measures aimed at protecting bees and other pollinators that contribute to solving problems related to the global food supply and this eliminate hunger in developing countries. We all depend on the survival of bees, but these being pollinators are increasingly under threat from human activities. The goal of World Bee Day is to adopt measures to save the bees from extinction which will adversely affect our food cycle. As we observe World Bee Day 2020, we bring to you ways in which you can save our bees. Why Bees Are Important For the Survival of the Human Race.

According to the United Nations, present species extinction rates are 100 to 1,000 times higher than normal due to human impacts. If the pattern continues, there will be a considerable lack in availability of fruits, nuts and vegetables. Hence, there is an urgent need to reduce save saves, their habitat and promote their growth on a global platform. World’s First Honey Bee Edible Vaccine Discovered by Finland Scientists to Protect the Queen Bees.

Avoid the use of pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in your garden. Along with pests, they also keep the bees away.

Plant your garden with bee-friendly plants. Honey bees need plenty of plants to sustain their hive. Pollen from flowers which is rich in protein and used to feed the larvae and nectar-rich flowers is vital to the creation of honey.

Support your local beekeepers by keeping their business thrive. Buy honey from these beekeepers that will help them become financially stable. They often sell soap, lotions and candles also, so you can support them by buying these things from them.

Educate your children about bees and how their presence is necessary for humans to survive. Only an educated generation can support policies that can save the environment from further extinction.

Keep a tray of water outside your homes for bees to drink. They often get dehydrated and can't find a water source. You can also keep twigs to help them sit on it.

Protect swarms and create awareness among people as are generally alarmed by their presence. Don't trouble bees if you come across one and contact local authorities. It can dangerous to relocate a swarm of bees on your own.

Anton Janša, the pioneer of beekeeping, was born in 1734. World Bee Day was first observed when in 2009, after a group of beekeepers signed a petition with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for a day for the bees and beekeeping. In the beginning, every fourth Saturday of August was decided, but was later changed to the third Saturday of every August. In 2009. National Honey Bee Day was celebrated on August 22. And now it is observed on May 20.