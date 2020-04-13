Dr BR Ambedkar 129th Birth Anniversary: Date, Significance, History And Celebrations Associated With Ambedkar Jayanti

B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

We cannot talk about the history, independence and the vision of our country without mentioning a few names and one name that tops this list has to be B. R. Ambedkar. Also known as the founder of our Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar's not only played a key role in shaping our country and our struggle to freedom but also played a fundamental role in making India a truly liberal and secular country. Born on April 14, 1891, Dr Amedkar’s contribution to the fight against casteism. This year marks BR Ambedkar's 129th birth anniversary. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti by people across India and is a particularly important day in the lives of activists and followers of Dr B. R. Ambedkar. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes.

When is B. R. Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated?

Since Dr B. R. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated on this day annually. Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar's birthday is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across the world and is an official public holiday throughout India.

Significance of Ambedkar Jayanti

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has been an instrumental part of India’s fight for freedom and equality. In this front, he has done more to not just sever ties with the British but also evolve Indians from the century-old ideologies of caste that discriminated and oppressed millions. Dr Amedkar’s efforts to provide equal opportunities to those who the society had always pushed back play a key role in the continued love and appreciation that he receives. He believed that opportunities should be available for anyone who dares to dream, irrespective of their caste and creed and worked relentlessly to make this the new norm.

How is Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated?

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations differ from place to place. It is a day to remember the great contributions of Dr Amedkar in our history and to revisit his vision for India. Dr B R Ambedkar’s teachings and ideologies are openly discussed and elaborated on this day. Traditionally, Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations included grand processions being carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. However, considering the current spread of COVID-19 and the extension of Lockdown in the country, the celebrations this year are expected to be online.

On this day, various key leaders from the Prime Minister of our country to key public figures and activists, everybody takes to social media to remember the great leader who has played a monumental role in making India the country that it is today. We hope that this Ambedkar Jayanti, we remember the great teachings of Dr B R Ambedkar and celebrate his memories while staying safe and collectively work towards curbing the issues that we continue to battle even today. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.